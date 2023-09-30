Local admin, students destroy 20 ha of cannabis cultivation

MENGIO, 29 Sep: The local administration here, in collaboration with the police, the All Mengio Students’ Union (AMSU) and the Goan Bura Association destroyed more than 20 hectares of illicit cannabis [ganja] cultivation in different areas here in Papum Pare district on Thursday.

Four teams were constituted to carry out the destruction drive in Ringte Hapa, Lurrum-Helli, Punyu-Lakang and Pinte-Pacho areas.

Mengio EAC Tana Bapu advised the public to “avail the benefits of the government welfare schemes like ANKY, ANBY, etc, and grow fruits and other cash crops” to enhance their livelihood.

“Opting to cultivate cannabis may bring in easy money, but it will destroy the future of our children. Drug addiction is a serious threat to the entire society and we need to wake up before it’s too late,” the EAC added.

SDPO Maga Tago highlighted the provisions under the NDPS Act, 1985, and issued strict warning to the ganja cultivators.

Mengio Goan Bura Association president Tarh Kame directed the GBs of all the seven panchayat segments to “keep vigil on such illegal activities and submit reports to the administration for timely interventions.”

Executive Magistrate Taba Milka informed that the administration had issued an order in May, prohibiting cultivation of cannabis.

AMSU president Kholie Tari appealed to all to refrain from cultivating ganja in Mengio circle, “as such narcotic substance destroys the future of the younger generation.”

Earlier, the AMSU took out a procession in Sakiang town to create awareness on the prevailing drug menace and its ill effects.

Members of SHGs and the public also joined the destruction drive. (DIPRO)