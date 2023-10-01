Punjab make clean sweep of gold medals in 36th Senior Nat’l Tug of War C’ships

Arunachal women, U-19 mixed teams enter finals

TAWANG, 30 Sep: Punjab made a clean sweep of gold medals in the 36th Senior National Tug of War Championships here on Saturday.

They won the gold medals in the catch, the 640 kg, and the 580 kg mixed events.

Punjab beat Haryana in the catch category and Kerala in both the 640 kg and the 580 kg mixed events.

The bronze medal in the catch category was won by Maharashtra, while New Delhi won the bronze medals in 640 kg and the 580 kg mixed events.

Arunachal’s men’s team lost to Punjab in the semifinal.

Arunachal’s women’s team entered the final of the 500 kg event of the 18th Federation Cup National Tug of War Championships on Saturday.

They beat Karnataka, Gujarat and Assam to become the group winner.

They will meet Kerala in the final on Sunday.

Arunachal also entered the final of the mixed category of the Tiranga Junior U-19 Tug of War National Integration Championship on Saturday.

They will meet New Delhi in the final.