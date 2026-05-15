ITANAGAR, 14 May: The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday approved a series of major policy and administrative decisions, including new anti-paper leak rules for recruitment examinations, stricter Inner Line Permit (ILP) regulations, and a set of austerity measures for ministers and government officials.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, deliberated on several governance, recruitment, urban development, welfare and institutional reform proposals concerning multiple departments of the state government.

The Cabinet announced austerity measures following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal, including a one-year ban on foreign travel by ministers and officials, a 50 per cent reduction in VIP convoys, adoption of a ‘virtual first’ meeting policy, restriction on new vehicle purchases, promotion of e-office systems, energy-saving measures and encouragement of organic farming and ‘buy local, buy swadeshi’ initiatives.

Among the key decisions, the Cabinet approved the framing of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Rules, 2026 to strengthen safeguards against question paper leaks and other malpractices in recruitment examinations, a statement from the chief minister’s office said.

The rules operationalise provisions of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Examination Act, 2024, and provide for monitoring mechanisms, reporting procedures for examination-related offences, and engagement of examination authorities and functionaries.

The Cabinet also approved amendments to recruitment rules for administrative officers, chief engineers and several other categories of posts to streamline recruitment procedures and update service conditions.

In the Agriculture Department, amendments to the planning officer Group B recruitment rules were approved to regularise changes relating to pay scales, promotion criteria and consultation procedures with the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

The revised rules will now be known as the General Arunachal Service Planning Officer Group B, Gazetted, Non-Ministerial Rules, 2026.

Recruitment rules were also approved for 20 newly-created Group C posts under the Land Management Department, including 10 computer assistants and 10 senior computer assistants.

The Cabinet approved a Home Department proposal to merge the lone post of compounder at the Police Training Centre, Banderdewa, with the pharmacist cadre under the Directorate of Health Services.

The move seeks to remove pay anomalies and ensure compliance with the Pharmacy Act, 1948, the statement said.

A one-time exemption from physical efficiency test and physical standard test was also approved for eligible candidates who had already qualified the physical tests and later appeared in the written examination conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board in July 2025 for recruitment of constables in civil police, Arunachal Armed Police Battalion and India Reserve Battalion.

On ILP reforms, the cabinet was informed about new 2026 guidelines introducing a fully digital e-ILP system with QR-code verification, Aadhaar-based authentication, police verification for work permits, stricter penalties for violations, and district-level enforcement drives.

In the urban affairs sector, the Cabinet approved the Arunachal Pradesh Tenancy Rules, 2026, aimed at creating a transparent rental housing system through the establishment of rent authorities, rent courts and rent tribunals.

The Cabinet also discussed the proposed Arunachal Pradesh Airport Area Development Authority Bill, 2026 for planned urban development around airport regions, including areas adjoining Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi, Tezu and Pasighat.

The proposed law seeks to incorporate modern urban planning concepts such as land pooling and sustainable aero-city development.

The finance department received approval for amendments to recruitment rules for assistant auditors and framing of new rules for sub-treasury accountants to strengthen financial administration.

The Cabinet further approved the enhancement of cash grants for gallantry award recipients from the state.

Assistance for Param Vir Chakra awardees has been increased from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore, while recipients of the Ashok Chakra and the Maha Vir Chakra will now receive Rs 50 lakh instead of Rs 30 lakh.

Recruitment rules were also approved for newly-created posts of principals and wardens in nursing colleges and schools under the Health and Family Welfare Department. The Cabinet additionally directed the constitution of a committee to examine upgrading five ANM schools into GNM institutes within a month.

The government also approved revised guidelines for financial assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, the statement added. (CM’s PR Cell, with PTI input)