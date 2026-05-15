NAHARLAGUN, 14 May: One of the most iconic figures of the state and president of the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF), Dr Bengia Tolum, passed away on Thursday evening at the TRIHMS here. He had been unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Born in 1956 in Chulyu village in present-day Keyi Panyor district, Tolum served six terms as president of the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) and was also the president of the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA). He was the founder president of the AITF, and played a pivotal role in uniting various tribes of the state under its umbrella.

In 2013 he, as the NES president, launched a pan-Arunachal movement from Yazali to unite tribes. He was awarded the state gold medal for preservation and promotion of traditional art and culture.

He also served three terms as the chairman of the Central Nyokum Committee (CNC), the oldest socio-cultural organisation of the Nyishi community, from 2013–2015, 2015-2019 and 2019–2022.

Tolum began his journey in social and community service in 1968 by forming the first Nyishi-based social organisation, the Nyishi Students’ Multipurpose Society (NSMPS), in Ziro, with its headquarters in Yazali, to address the hardships faced by poor Nyishi students. Thereafter, he became the founder president of the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) during its first-ever conference in Yazali in 1978. The organisation was rechristened from the All Nyishi Youth Organisation (ANYO), which was formed in Yazali in 1976, and in which he had also served as a founder executive member.

The movement for changing the nomenclature from ‘Dafla’ to ‘Nyishi’, along with the Nyishi unification movement, was spearheaded by him from that period onwards. As president of the ANYA, he led the first Nyishi unification expedition to the then Seppa subdivision in 1978, at a time when the ANYA was the only Nyishi community-based social organisation. The expedition became a historic benchmark in the Nyishi unification movement. Later, during his tenure as president of the NES, the Seppa Nyishi unification initiative culminated in the historic ‘Ligu Affirmation’ of 1998 in Ligu village in Upper Subansiri district on 19 December, 1998.

On the cultural front, Tolum played a key role in introducing centralised Nyokum celebrations in Joram village in 1967, replacing the earlier fragmented village and clan-wise celebrations. He also served as the cultural adviser for the first feature film on the Nyishi social system, Mera Dharam, Meri Maa, directed by late Dr Bhupen Hazarika, in 1976.

He patronised ‘Komchi-Lella (Vol I & II)’, the first audio album of the state and the community, and was a major sponsor of its production in 1989. The album became a repository of Nyishi patriotic songs and inspired momentum in the Nyishi unification movement, with Tolum himself contributing as a lyricist.

Under his leadership as NES president, several important peace and reconciliation initiatives were undertaken. The second Nyishi-Bodo Accord was signed at Seijosa in East Kameng district on 16 February, 2012 to curb antisocial activities along the Assam-Arunachal border, following the first accord signed in Itanagar in 2002.

On 4 September, 2012, the Nyishis and Akas (Hrusso) signed the Bomdila Declaration under his leadership. Again, following the Seppa turmoil, the Seppa Peace Resolution of 2013 was signed under his guidance as NES president.

The historic Nyishi-Apatani Summit of 2015, popularly known as NAS-15, was inked between the Nyishi and Apatani communities on 19 September, 2015 after three rounds of Ziro Dialogues initiated in 2012. As president of AITF, he also facilitated the Roing Declaration of 2011 and later the Namsai Declaration of 2021 after years of peace missions in the region.

As a vernacular academician, Tolum gifted the Nyishi community its own script, modelled on the Roman script but incorporating seven vowels instead of five. He authored the Nyishi language textbooks Nyishi Agam Kitap – Akin for Class 6, Nyishi Agam Kitap – Enyi for Class 7, and Nyishi Agam Kitap – Oum for Class 8. The third language was adopted in 2019 under his NES presidentship and is now being taught in schools.

Under his leadership, numerous conflict resolution initiatives, such as the Roing Peace Mission, Bomdila Declaration, Seppa Peace Resolution, Nyishi-Apatani Summit, Namsai Declaration, and the NES-ABK Social Reconciliation of September 2024 strengthened the spirit of brotherhood and inter-community harmony.

Recognising peace as a prerequisite for development, Tolum also took responsibility for maintaining law and order during the volatile PRC issue of February 2019 and the APPSC fiasco of 2022.

While many knew him as the president of the NES and the AITF, Tolum never waited for a position to serve society. His dedication to public service was reflected in every aspect of his life.

In the early 1970s, when rice was scarce due to climatic challenges and crop damage, he opened a fair price shop in Yazali — the first in the present-day Keyi Panyor district — ensuring access to rice not only for local residents but also for people from neighbouring Mengio block in Papum Pare district.

In 1987, he established the first photo studio in Yazali, enabling people to obtain photographs for official purposes and preserve personal memories at a time when travelling to Ziro or Lakhimpur for such service was extremely difficult.

During the 1980s, when the Government Higher Secondary School in Yazali was struggling to accommodate students from Keyi Panyor, Kurung Kumey, and Kra Daadi districts, Tolum envisioned providing quality education within the community itself. This vision led to the establishment of Abotani Academy on 14 July, 1993. The institution has since produced numerous civil servants, police officers, doctors, engineers, teachers, administrators, politicians, and social leaders.

His mission was never profit-driven. Fees at the institution were minimal and often waived entirely for economically weaker students. He firmly believed that education should remain accessible to all. He was especially compassionate towards orphans, many of whom received free education and shelter at his own residence when guardians could not take them home during vacations.

In the 1980s, owing to the absence of medical stores in the region, he facilitated the establishment of a pharmacy in Yazali by bringing in a pharmacist from Assam. He also introduced daily bus services connecting Yazali with Ziro and Itanagar, significantly improving connectivity. In addition, he established a vehicle repair workshop and tyre resoling centres, namely, Miranda Motorworks and Monalisa Trade and Tyres.

Despite running multiple establishments, his efforts were never motivated by profit. Charges remained nominal, often just enough to sustain operations. Though he appeared prosperous from the outside, he and his wife frequently faced financial struggles.

Among his many passions, preservation of tradition and culture remained foremost. In 1996, he organised a Nyishi language workshop at his own expense, covering travel, accommodation, and food for participants. This eventually led to the publication of Nyishi literature books such as Nyishi Kitab – Akin, Nyishi Kitab – Enyi, and Nyishi Kitab – Oum, which were the result of years of research.

In 1997, he introduced Nyishi as a third language for Classes 5, 6, and 7 and personally taught students. He also trained them in Nyishi songs and encouraged the use of the language in daily conversations within school and hostel premises.

He extended his cultural efforts beyond his own institution by collaborating with VKV Sher, where he personally taught Nyishi songs alongside students of Abotani Academy. He also contributed to the Nyedar Namlo, Yazali, by teaching devotional songs composed by him.

Tolum was a strong supporter of artists, providing them both financial assistance and platforms to showcase their talent. Many artists he supported in their early years later went on to achieve success.

His compassion transcended district boundaries. During the 1980s and 1990s, when students from Kurung Kumey and Kra Daadi struggled to secure admission in Yazali, he became their local guardian. Many of those students today serve the state in various capacities.

A proud Nyishi and a committed patriot, Tolum displayed remarkable courage during the Nyishi-Apatani conflict. At a time when the administration and law enforcement machinery were largely paralysed, he coordinated with authorities and personally ensured the safe escort of Apatani civilians to Hapoli and Ziro.

When a former chief minister reportedly remarked that “Nyishis are only in quantity, not in quality,” Tolum led a strong protest by uniting community leaders and politicians. The movement became so impactful that the chief minister personally visited Tolum’s residence and reportedly offered him the post of EAC along with official perks.

Tolum refused the offer, maintaining that a leader holding such views had no moral authority to govern. The protest eventually contributed to the fall of that government.

He also played a major role in opposing the proposed NEEPCO dam project that threatened to submerge Yazali town and displace thousands of residents. Despite being offered the position of liaison officer to withdraw his opposition, he remained firm in his stand. Eventually, the NEEPCO abandoned the project, preserving Yazali’s land, heritage, and future.

Condolences pour in

The Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) expressed profound grief over the untimely demise of its president Dr Bengia Tolum.

In a condolence message, the AITF said the demise of Dr Tolum is a great loss not only to the family but also for the state of Arunachal Pradesh. “He rendered a yeoman service in the interest of indigenous people of the state in his long, selfless societal services with dedication, and he always stood for the greater interest of indigenous people in all the issues in his 16 long years (from 2010 to 2026), serving as the AITF president till his last breath,” the forum said.

“He served the president of the ANYA (1978-1980), six times as the president of the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) – the apex body of the Nyishi community, three times as the chairman of Central Nyokum Committee (CNC) – the oldest socio-cultural organisation of the Nyishi community, and the founder and fifth consecutive time president of the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) – the conglomeration of all the apex community-based organisations, from 2010 to till his last breath,” it said.

Dr Tolum was actively working for peaceful coexistence of all communities in the state and had major achievements in the matter of inter/intra community conflict resolution. He formed the Joint Action Committee on Boundary Affairs (JACBA) on 19 October, 2013 by dissolving the Boundary Affected Indigenous Peoples Committee of Arunachal (BAIPCA), and led the Roing Peace Mission, culminating in the Roing Declaration of 2011. His other achievements included facilitating the Bomdila Declaration of 2012; the Seppa Peace Resolution of 2013; the Nyishi-Apatani Summit of 2015; and the Namsai Declaration inked on 21.09.2021 after three years of Namsai Peace Missions from 2019.

“The NES-ABK Social Reconciliation of 29/09/2024 imbibed the spirit of brotherhood and bonhomie as a stride towards inter/intra tribe conflict resolutions. Similar inter-community summits, akin to the highest and historic Nyishi-Apatani Summit, 2015, are on the offing,” it said.

“In the quest for socio-cultural integration, in its short journey of nearly 15 years, the AITF under his leadership conducted a series of cultural exchange programmes by participating in fairs and festivals of all tribes of the state every year to knit Arunachal together, emotionally targeting for inclusive growth of all its communities with the mission of pan-Arunachal,” the AITF said.

Dr Tolum was awarded an honorary doctorate (honoris causa) by the Bharath Virtual University for Peace and Education on 26 March, 2022 for socio-cultural integration of Arunachal Pradesh, it said.

“We, the members of AITF, convey our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for eternal peace to be bestowed to the departed soul of late Bengia Tolum, president, AITF,” the message read.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed deep grief over the untimely demise of Dr Tolum, describing him as a towering social leader, cultural icon, academician, and one of the foremost architects of socio-cultural integration in Arunachal Pradesh.

The chief minister stated that Dr Tolum’s passing is an irreparable loss not only to the Nyishi community but to the entire state of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Dr Tolum dedicated his entire life to the service of society with extraordinary commitment, wisdom, and vision. As the founder and long-serving leader of several apex community organisations, including the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) and the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF), he played a historic role in strengthening communal harmony, promoting indigenous identity, preserving cultural heritage, and fostering peace and unity across tribal communities,” Khandu said in a condolence message.

On a personal note, the chief minister recalled that Dr Tolum shared a close association and friendship with his late father, late Dorjee Khandu. “During their time together in public life, both of them worked tirelessly for the dignity, upliftment, and empowerment of the Nyishi community. One of the most significant milestones of that period was the successful removal of the derogatory term ‘Dafla’ from the Constitution of India and the restoration of the rightful identity and pride of the Nyishi people.

“This historic achievement continues to remain a matter of immense pride for the society,” the CM said.

He also fondly recalled their close association and collective efforts towards accelerating development in Nyishi-inhabited regions. Under their shared vision for inclusive and balanced growth, new districts such as Pakke-Kessang, Kamle, and Keyi Panyor were created to ensure better governance, administrative accessibility, and holistic development of these far-flung areas.

Dr Tolum’s unwavering commitment and guidance in these transformative initiatives will always be remembered with deep respect and gratitude, Khandu said.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members, relatives, admirers, and the entire Nyishi community, and prayed that the almighty grant strength and courage to all to bear the irreparable loss.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Dr Tolum, describing him as “a visionary leader and a committed social reformer who dedicated his life to welfare, and played a pivotal role in strengthening Nyishi identity and rights of indigenous communities in Arunachal Pradesh.”

In a condolence message, Mein said that, as the leader of the AITF, Dr Tolum worked tirelessly for the welfare, identity, and rights of indigenous communities. “His immense contributions towards society and the state will always be remembered,” Mein stated.

He further said that Dr Tolum played a pivotal role in several historic initiatives aimed at promoting social harmony, cultural preservation, and inter-tribal peace in the state. His contributions towards education and social upliftment, including the establishment of the Abotani Academy and support for underprivileged students, have left a lasting impact on Arunachal’s social and cultural landscape, Mein said.

The DCM extended heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family members, friends, colleagues, admirers, and the larger community during this difficult time.

“May Lord Buddha bless the departed soul with eternal peace and grant strength and comfort to the bereaved family,” he added.

APC, APUWJ, APBG, NBCC, CALSOM mourn Dr Tolum

The Arunachal Press Club (APC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) expressed profound grief over the demise of Dr Bengia Tolum – one of Arunachal Pradesh’ most respected social reformers, cultural icons, and indigenous leaders, who passed away at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, on Thursday.

He was 69, and is survived by his wife, five sons, including senior journalist Bengia Ajum, and a daughter.

In a joint condolence message, the APC and the APUWJ described Dr Tolum’s passing as an irreparable loss not only to the Nyishi community but to the entire state, noting that his contributions to social harmony, indigenous identity, education, and journalism-friendly public engagement would be remembered for generations.

A six-time president of the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) and the founder president of the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF), Dr Tolum dedicated decades of his life to community service, peace-building, and cultural preservation.

He played a historic role in the Nyishi unification movement, the successful campaign for the change of nomenclature from Dafla to Nyishi, and several landmark peace initiatives, including the Nyishi-Apatani Summit, Roing Declaration, Bomdila Declaration, and Namsai Declaration.

Beyond his public leadership, he was a visionary educationist and institution builder. From establishing Abotani Academy to promoting Nyishi language education, authoring academic books, and supporting underprivileged students, Dr Tolum’s legacy extended far beyond activism.

“Dr Bengia Tolum was not merely a community leader; he was a bridge-builder, a guardian of indigenous heritage, and a compassionate human being whose life was devoted to uplifting society. His passing leaves a void that will be difficult to fill,” the joint statement said.

The APC and the APUWJ also conveyed heartfelt condolences to senior journalist Bengia Ajum and the bereaved family, and prayed for strength for the bereaved family. They also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The Arunachal Publishers & Broadcasters Guild (APBG) also expressed profound grief and sorrow over the passing of renowned social reformer, educationist, indigenous rights advocate, and former Nyishi Elite Society (NES) president Dr Bengia Tolum.

In a condolence message, the APBG described late Dr Tolum as a visionary leader whose lifelong dedication to society, education, indigenous culture, and public welfare transformed countless lives across Arunachal Pradesh and neighbouring regions.

The APBG stated that Dr Tolum’s contributions went far beyond organisational positions and titles. “Whether through establishing the first fair price shop, introducing essential public services in Yazali, promoting affordable education through Abotani Academy, supporting poor and orphaned students, preserving Nyishi language and literature, or standing firmly for indigenous rights and public causes, his life remained deeply rooted in selfless service,” it said.

The guild noted that his relentless efforts in promoting education, culture, connectivity, healthcare access, and social harmony would continue to inspire generations to come. His courage in defending the interests of the Nyishi community and protecting Yazali from displacement due to the proposed dam project reflected his unwavering commitment to the people and the land, it said.

APBG President Chopa Cheda said that Dr Bengia Tolum, who was also the father of senior journalist Bengia Ajum, was “not merely a leader but an institution in himself whose vision, sacrifices, and humanitarian spirit shaped the destiny of thousands of families across Arunachal Pradesh.”

“He dedicated his entire life to uplifting society without expecting anything in return. Arunachal Pradesh has lost one of its finest sons, a fearless social reformer and a true guardian of indigenous identity and humanity,” Cheda stated.

The guild conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members, admirers, and well-wishers, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The Nyishi Baptist Church Council (NBCC) also expressed profound grief over the demise of Dr Tolum, “prominent social activist, former president of the Nyishi Elite Society, president of Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum, and a towering voice for indigenous rights and social justice.”

“His lifelong service to the Nyishi community and all tribes of Arunachal Pradesh will be remembered with deep respect. His leadership, wisdom, and commitment to the upliftment of our society set an example for generations to come,” the NBCC said in a condolence message.

It said the NBCC “cherishes the memorable presence of Dr Tolum in the NBCC golden jubilee celebration 2021 in durum rumnam programme, and for his valuable appreciation of NBCC for reaching the golden jubilee year.”

“In this hour of irreparable loss, NBCC extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May the almighty give the family members strength to bear this grief,” the condolence message read.

The Cultural and Literary Society of Mishmi (CALSOM) also mourned the passing away of AITF president Dr Bengia Tolum.

“Dr Tolum had devoted his entire life in the service of people with pan-Arunachal concept. The AITF under his leadership resolved many sensitive issues of the state, for which the Arunachal Pradesh government had awarded gold medal to the AITF,” the organisation said in a condolence message.

With his demise, we have lost a cultural icon and great social reformer of the state, it said.

“CALSOM extends heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family and prays that Any Donyi grants eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in this testing time,” the CALSOM said.