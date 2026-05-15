Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 14 May: Padma Jaiswal, a 2003-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre and former West Kameng deputy commissioner, has been removed from service by the Centre.

She was briefly suspended in 2008 but reinstated later. The inquiry concluded recently. The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) were consulted, with the UPSC recommending removal.

She was indicted by a CBI chargesheet for allegedly misappropriating public funds, abusing her official position, and diverting government fund during her tenure as the deputy commissioner of West Kameng district during 2007-2008.

This is a rare major penalty imposed on a serving IAS officer. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), as the cadre-controlling authority for AGMUT officers, recommended her removal following a long disciplinary inquiry. The order was issued earlier this week, with final approval from the president of India, on the recommendation of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The MHA initiated action under Rule 8 of the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules. The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) had earlier quashed it on jurisdiction grounds, but the Delhi High Court in April 2026 ruled in favour of the Centre, restoring the proceedings.

Removal from service ends her current IAS tenure but does not automatically bar future government employment.