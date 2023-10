LEH, 1 Oct: A team from the IPR department of Arunachal Pradesh, led by IPR Secretary Nyali Ete, made a courtesy call on the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Dr BD Mishra, on Sunday.

The team members included USIPR B Goswami, DDIPR Marbang Ezing, PGO Manoj Bhattacharjee, and renowned filmmaker Kombong Darang.

The IPR team is visiting Ladakh to attend the Himalayan Film Festival on an invitation from the Ladakh government. (DIPR)