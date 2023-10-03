AR pays homage to Hangpan Dada

BORDURIA, 2 Oct: The Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR) organised a memorial service here to pay homage to martyr Havildar Hangpan Dada on the occasion of his 44th birth anniversary at his memorial here in Tirap district on Monday.

AR personnel laid wreaths on the memorial of Dada.

Dada was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra, India’s highest peacetime decoration.

He had been posted to the 35 Rashtriya Rifles in May 2016. It was the unit in which he was serving when he made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Dada eliminated three terrorists during an engagement and injured a fourth one, with disregard to his personnel safety, thereby foiling an infiltration bid and ensuring the safety of his men.

The memorial service was attended by Borduria PS OC Nokpam Lowang, the family members and relatives of late Dada, and panchayat leaders of Borduria village. (DIPRO)