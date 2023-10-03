Trg and input distribution prog

TAWANG, 2 Oct: Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir)-based Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture (CITH) Director Dr MK Verma, along with soil scientist Sudhakar and Technical Officer Vishal, attended a ‘training-cum-input distribution programme’ organised by the Tawang KVK here on Monday.

During the programme, which was sponsored by the CITH, Dr Verma interacted with the farmers and shared knowledge regarding orchard management.

He also distributed farm inputs to farmers from Shernup, Odung, and Khinmey villages.

KVK horticulture scientist Dr AK Tiwari also spoke.