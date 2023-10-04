Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter joins Gandhi Jayanti celebration in Ziro

ZIRO, 3 Oct: The granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee, said that she was “privileged to visit Arunachal Pradesh, the land of the rising sun,” unlike her grandfather, “who did not have that opportunity.”

She urged the people of Arunachal to “initiate a new movement of sarvodaya, championing the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi – truth, love, kindness, and bravery – for a better and more humane society.”

After inaugurating a series of centres at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre in Hong village here in Lower Subansiri district on Gandhi Jayanti (2 October), 94-year-old Bhattacharjee informed that she had been associated with Mahatma Gandhi till the age of 14 and remembers meeting him in jails and railway journeys.

She described Mahatma Gandhi as “a man of the moment who spoke about the future,” emphasising his ability to resolve disagreements and turn adversaries into friends. She encouraged children to remember Mahatma Gandhi “for his simplicity and infectious smile,” portraying him as a spiritual sage (rishi) who lived a disciplined and uncomplicated life.

Bhattacharjee spoke also about her maternal grandfather, C Raja Gopalachari, and underscored his significant role in the Gandhian movement.

Praising the local handicrafts of Ziro, she advocated promoting them globally through the Gandhi Sangrahlaya.

Besides emphasising the need for sustainable development in Ziro valley, she stressed on “the importance of nurturing the growth of both mind and thoughts, particularly among the women of the Himalayan region.”

Bhattacharjee also highlighted the importance of responsible citizenship and reminded the people of their duty to society. She also underscored the important role of language in connecting people and fostering unity.

Bhattacharjee unveiled the life-size bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi, funded through the philanthropic contributions of entrepreneur and co-founder of Akasa Air, Aditya Ghosh, and inaugurated the Mahatma Gandhi Centre, which houses a library, a digital career guidance centre, a children’s activities centre, a citizen services centre, a farmers’ sales hub, and a health clinic initiated by NGO Helping Hands.

An exhibition organised by Delhi-based National Gandhi Museum, depicting the life and works of Mahatma Gandhi, was also inaugurated jointly by Bhattacharjee and National Gandhi Museum Director Dr Annamalai.

Applauding the Helping Hands for its yeomen humanitarian services “which have won the hearts of the people of the country,” local MLA and Agriculture Minister Tage Taki cited the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, he said, “has also won the hearts of the people worldwide through ahimsa or non-violence.”

“Ahimsa has been followed in India right from Gautam Buddha to Mahatma Gandhi, and our young generations should also follow and imbibe the principle,” he said, and added that there is no place for violence in the modern-day world.

Expressing deep appreciation for Bhattacharjee for personally travelling to Arunachal to inaugurate the Mahatma Gandhi Centre instead of doing it online, Helping Hands president Robin Hibu said that “the centre has been dedicated to the people of Ziro valley for their unflinching faith and belief in ahimsa since time immemorial.”

“The world knows the Apatani people for their peace-loving nature, and non-violence or ahimsa remains their traditional hallmark,” he said.

Hibu said also that the Mahatma Gandhi Centre is “a sort of ‘pay back to society’, where facilities are available to both students and farmers.”

“Our young generation students and farmers can both use the centre for their benefit,” he said.

‘Pride of Ziro’ gold medals and certificates were awarded to nine distinguished Apatani individuals who excelled in their chosen fields of expertise and contributed in making Ziro a better place to live.

The awardees were Apatani music lyricist and composer late Nani Challa; the founder of modern Dree festival celebration, Lod Kojee; the owner of ‘Mother’s Home’ for the destitute, Tailyang Santi; retired star footballer Lod Tabyo; famed Apatani singer and composer Hage Tade; Puna Hinda Constructions chairman Puna Hinda; Tani Supun Dukun general secretary Taku Chatung, and engineer Tapi Tai.

Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime was given the ‘Excellence in Public Administration’ award.

Nime, Ghosh, NE Farm Sales Promotion Ltd director Bhanu Pratap Singh, New Delhi-based Jamia Milia Islamia University’s Centre for Innovation & Entrepreneurship Director Prof Rihan Khan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Seva Kendra initiator Phursat Vajpayee, New Delhi-based Gandhi Museum Director Dr A Annamalai, Pay2ment Software Technologies Pvt Ltd COO Gaurav Vats, and Helping Hands chief adviser Armstrong Pame also spoke. (DIPRO)