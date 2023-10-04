BBBP Abhiyan launched in P/Pare

DC seeks data mapping of girl child schemes

YUPIA, 3 Oct: Papum Pare DC Cheechung Chukhu called for data mapping of various girl child welfare schemes in the education, the women & child development (WCD) and the health departments to get an overview of the implementation of the schemes “and their reach to the beneficiaries in the last mile.”

He said this after launching the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) Abhiyan for Papum Pare district here on Tuesday.

“This exercise will provide us with ready reference and facilitate necessary interventions wherever the indicators, such as enrolment and dropout rates in the schools, registrations under the Dulari Kanya, Vidya scheme, etc, are low,” he said.

The DC also called for intensifying IEC activities on the government’s initiatives to improve the girl child sex ratio, and exhorted the health, the WCD, the education and the panchayati raj departments to ensure convergence of IEC-related activities.

ICDS DD Aroty Tayeng informed that the campaign seeks to “prevent gender-based sex selection; ensure survival and protection of the girl child; and to ensure education for the girl child.”

She further informed that the district task force for BBBP, with the DC as its chairman, will monitor the implementation of the schemes in the circle level.

DMO Dr Komlin Perme and DDSE TT Tara highlighted the girl child-oriented schemes under the health and the education department, respectively.

The DDSE informed also that “Papum Pare, with four Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose girls’ residential schools – one each in Yupia, Nonpu, Sagalee and Mengio – has improved the girls’ enrolment in schools.”

Among others, DPDO Bengia Yakar also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)