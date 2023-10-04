Welcome move

It is reported that the central government has approved a proposal for establishing the Border Intelligence Post (BIP) along the India-China frontier from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh with deployment of additional team of intelligence officers for surveillance and information-gathering in the border posts of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). Each of the BIP team comprises of four-five officials of the Intelligence Bureau and protected by ITBP personnel will keep an eye on activities across the border and share updates with the higher authorities and the government. It is also reported that there are around 180 border outposts of the ITBP along the entire India-China border, and the establishment of 45 more was sanctioned recently.

In addition to keeping an eye on activities across the border by the intelligence officers, the highest number of villages among all states in the country will be developed in Arunachal Pradesh under the Vibrant Villages Programme. Out of the 665 villages selected under the VVP, 453 are in Arunachal in first phase.

The decisions to create BIPs and develop border villages are welcome steps in view of the increased Chinese activities along the border and transgressions by China’s People’s Liberation Army.