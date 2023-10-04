BALEK, 3 Oct: Thirty trainees, comprising SHGs’ members and farmers from Balek, Jia, Rukmo, Rayang, Roing, Old Abali, etc villages, are participating in a micro enterprise development programme (MEDP) on poultry feed formulation with locally or easily available ingredients, which got underway at the KVK here in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district on Tuesday.

Funded by the NABARD, the 15-day programme is being implemented by the KVK.

“The programme is being undertaken to overcome the problems faced by the farmers due to high cost of commercial poultry feed, and to utilise the local resources to prepare a low-cost feed, which may reduce the cost of production in poultry farming and give better returns to the farming community,” the NABARD informed in a release.

During the inaugural programme, NABARD DDM Nitya Mili advised the trainees to equip themselves with the necessary skills. “This will create an additional source of income earning avenue by selling self-made poultry feed and reducing the cost on poultry feed,” he said.

Mili added that, “if necessary, bank finance will be facilitated to the trainees to carry out the activity in large scale.”

The DDM also advised the KVK to “follow up the trainees for a period of at least six months, so that the objectives of the training – self-employment and income generation – are met.”

KVK senior scientist Dr Deepanjali Deori also spoke.

KVK subject matter specialist Dr Kishore Kumar Baruah is the resource person.