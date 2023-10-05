Awareness prog on cyber crime

ITANAGAR, 4 Oct: An awareness programme on cyber crime and related issues was held at Himalayan University here on Wednesday.

Attending the programme, Supreme Court advocate Sneha Singh spoke on cyber crimes and women security.

Singh called upon the youths particularly, law students, to spread awareness about the dangers and risks posed by cyber crime to the society.

She dwelt at length on various aspects of cyber crime, explaining its unique nature, complexity and vulnerability to our life. Singh advised the women to be vigilant and extra-cautious in handling their social media accounts, saying that all personal data are unsafe and can be exploited at any time. She cautioned that the law relating to cybercrime is rapidly evolving and hence, carefulness is the only defense.

Earlier, prof. K.Karthikeyan, who inaugurated the programme, highlighted the importance of awareness in cyber-crime.