PALIN, 4 Oct: A 10-day skill development programme (SDP) conducted by APB&OCWWWB through Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management, began here in Kra Daadi district on Wednesday.

Training on plumbing, masonry, carpentry, JCB operator etc, will be imparted to the registered workers and their dependents.

The training was inaugurated by Kra Daadi labour and employment officer in-charge Eken Bam. (DIPRO)