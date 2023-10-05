Arunachal wins 12 medals in 3rd National Hand to Hand Fighting Sports Championship

ITANAGAR, 4 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh won 12 medals, including five gold, equal number of silver and two bronze in 3rd National Hand to Hand Fighting Sports Championship 2023, which was held at Sirsa, Haryana from 30 September to 2 October.

The gold medal winners are Goda Mary, Markio Talu, Joram Khope, Hina Prasar and Markio Tama.

Sangha Radhe, Langfu Takio, Byabang Sakap, Ruhi Maching and Toko Tajo won one silver each.

The bronze medalists are Loa Kaku and Bamang Niglar, Hand To Hand Fighting Sports Association president Bamang Apo informed in a release.

The team was led by Likha Phon as coach and Markio Tallu as a team manager.

Besides Arunachal, other participating states were Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.