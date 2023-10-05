IMD issues alert for Arunachal

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 4 Oct: Following the devastating cloud burst in Sikkim, the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) has alerted that the region is likely to receive heavy rainfall. IMD through its social media handle informed that Arunachal Pradesh is likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4) millimeters on Thursday. The IMD gave orange alert (very heavy rainfall) for six districts namely, West Kameng, Kra Daadi, Shi-Yomi, Upper Siang, Dibang Valley and Lower Dibang Valley district. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in East Kameng, Pakke-Kessang, Papum Pare, Upper Subansiri, West Siang, East Siang, Lohit, Anjaw, Changlang and Longding.

It cautioned the people to avoid areas prone to water logging and stay away from vulnerable structures. The department further cautioned that heavy rainfall could also result in localized flooding.