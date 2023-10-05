RGU VC to continue in office: Edn ministry

ITANAGAR, 4 Oct: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) VC prof. Saket Kuswhaha will continue in his office and position notwithstanding the expiry of the tenure until his successor is appointed, the education ministry has said.

“…the present Vice-Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh whose tenure as Vice Chancellor of the University is going to expire on 04.10.2023, may continue in office notwithstanding the expiry of the

tenure till his successor is appointed and enters upon office in terms of first proviso of Clause 4 of Statute 2 of the Statutes of Rajiv Gandhi University Act, 2006,” under secretary to the govt. of India Ashok Kumar said in a letter to the RGU registrar on Tuesday.

The Rajiv Gandhi University Teachers’ Association (RGUTA) and the Rajiv Gandhi University Employees’ Association (RGUEA) had on Friday last announced that they would resort to an indefinite non-cooperation movement from 4 October onwards if extension is granted to incumbent RGU vice chancellor prof. Kushwaha.

Both of the associations are demanding appointment of a new VC.

On other hand, the administrative authority of RGU has cautioned all its employees to refrain from participating in the non-cooperation movement announced by RGUTA and RGUEA.