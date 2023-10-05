MoS Panchayati Raj takes stock of developments in Ziro

ZIRO, 4 Oct: Union minister of state for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil took stock of the various developments taking place at Lower Subansiri district during his one-day visit to the district headquarters here on Wednesday.

The minister reviewed all the centrally sponsored programmes with heads of offices and zilla parishad members during a meeting at district secretariat here. He advised the departments to work on ‘convergence mode’ and deliver seamless service to people as envisioned by the central government.

Appreciating the people of the state for being patriotic, straight forward and receptive to guests, the minister assured to visit Ziro again and spend a few days during his next visit.

“I am enchanted by the beauty of Ziro and I am inclined to visit again sooner or later,” he said.

Later, the minister inaugurated the Panchayat Bhawan-cum-Common Service Centre at Biiri, Eco Friendly Children Park with Fish Pond at Nago Putu and distributed farm machineries to few beneficiaries under sub-mission on agriculture machineries at Subansiri Sadan.

He also visited the Seeh Amrit Sarovar, the Ziro Festival of Music ground and Siddheswar Nath Temple prior to his departure back to Itanagar.

Earlier, the minister was accorded a warm welcome at Subansiri Sadan by agriculture minister Tage Taki and Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Bamin Nime. (DIPRO)