Vidya Vahini prog launched in West Kameng

BOMDILA, 4 Oct: West Kameng district administration, in collaboration with the Pratham Education Foundation (PEF) and the education department, has launched an online training programme ‘Vidya Vahini’ on Tuesday with a vision to elevate the education standard in the district.

The online training program is designed to benefit more than 500 teachers and all students of classes VI to VIII across the district. The 6-month-long training program will be conducted in batches covering various aspects

of teaching and learning modules, along with an English spoken course.

During the inaugural programme, DC Akriti Sagar commended the PEF for their support in organizing ‘Vidya Vahini.’ She also encouraged teachers to actively participate in the training program to enhance their knowledge and skills for delivering better education to their students.

Resource persons from the PEF gave a power-point presentation on various learning modules and interacted with participants (DIPRO).