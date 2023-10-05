Committee protests against SIC’s slow paced investigation into illegal appointments

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 4 Oct: Expressing frustration with the slow progress of the state vigilance department’s special investigation cell (SIC) in its investigation of massive illegal appointments in Changlang district within the education department, the Committee Joint Against Education Department Fiasco (CJAEDF) staged a sit-in dharna on Wednesday. They demanded the immediate arrest of deputy director school education (DDSE) Changlang, Ego Doye, the cancellation of all illegally appointed TGT, PRT, MTS, UDC, and LDC positions, as well as an immediate change of the investigating officer.

It is alleged that there are 78 cases of suspicious appointments and arbitrary regularization in Changlang district alone. Among the 78 appointees, there are 5 TGTs, 29 PRTs, 8 UDCs, 13 LDCs, and 23 MTSs.

“We are fighting for the entire state especially, for the unemployed who were deprived of jobs,” said Oktu Bokar, justifying their agitation. “We are confused as to why the SIC is not conducting a thorough investigation into the issue, which is why we are demanding a change in the investigating officer,” he added.

He claimed that there are many cases of illegal appointments across the state in the education department. However, the appointments made in Changlang were unprecedented and should all be terminated immediately, he demanded.

He further made an unsubstantiated claim that the illegal appointments were part of a cash-for-job scam, with each TGT, PRT and other positions allegedly being bought for Rs. 25 lakhs.

In July, the state government granted approval to the SIC to investigate rampant illegal appointments within the education department. The SIC registered a regular case to investigate the entire episode and arrested two individuals in connection with illegal appointments in Tirap district.