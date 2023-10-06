STTP on Internet of Things underway

NIRJULI, 5 Sep: A fortnight-long short-term training programme (STTP) on ‘Internet of Things (IoT) and its applications’ got underway at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) here on Thursday.

The STTP, being conducted by the institute’s electrical engineering department, in collaboration with the Itanagar centre of the NIELIT, is aimed at “providing opportunity to the participants to inculcate skills and knowledge in the field of IoT and its applications to solve the ever growing human problems,” the NERIST informed in a release.

“The course is open to all engineering students of degree and PG programmes, research scholars, and faculty members,” it said.

Subjects such as Arduino and Programming, IoT and its application, use of sensors and IoT applications, etc, will be covered during the training.

Monoj Dutta from Guwahati (Assam)-based Tech Booster Education Pvt Ltd, the Pasighat (E/Siang) NEILIT extension centre’s electronics faculty member Sumi Begum, and the Itanagar NEILIT centre’s electronic faculty member Dipak Roy are the resource persons.

Among others, the inaugural function was attended by NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S, and NIELIT Director (i/c) Rintu Das.