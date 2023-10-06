SPIO penalised for violation of RTI Act

ITANAGAR, 5 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 each with regard to three appeal cases (involving a total penalty amount of Rs 75,000) on SPIO and Basar (Leparada) PWD Division EE Dakli Kato for non-compliance with the commission’s directions and for “gross violation of the provisions of the RT1 Act, 2005.”

The SPIO has been directed to deposit the amount in favour of the APIC registrar through a treasury challan before 20 October.

He has also been directed to produce the proof of having deposited the amount through treasury challan, along with all the documents sought by the appellant, on the next date of hearing on 28 November.

Additional action under Section 20 (2) of the RTI Act shall be initiated against the SPIO if he fails to comply with the direction, the APIC said. (DIPR)