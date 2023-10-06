Youth dies by suicide in Seppa PS

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 5 Oct: A youth, identified as Alex Gyadi (22), was recently found dead in the Seppa police station (PS) in East Kameng district.

Police sources in Seppa informed that Gyadi died by suicide after he had been detained in custody by a night patrolling team on 30 September, at around 12 am.

It is learnt that Gyadi and his friend had been detained after two stolen mobile phones had been recovered from them during a brief interrogation.

According to a relative of the deceased, Gyadi was seen tearing up his own T-shirt to hang himself with on the jail’s CCTV at around 1:12 am.

The relative confirmed that Gyadi died by suicide, and informed that, after the necessary formalities, the police handed over the body to the deceased’s relatives.