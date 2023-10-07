SLSA honours 3 wushu players who missed Asian Games

CHIMPU, 6 Oct: The Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA) here honoured wushu players Onilu Tega, Nyeman Wangsu and Mepung Lamgu here on Friday.

The trio missed the Asian Games due to visa denial by host country China.

Sports Director Tadar Appa expressed hope that more students from various disciplines at the academy would follow the footsteps of these outstanding athletes. He further expressed hope that the SLSA would become one of the premier sports institutions of the Northeast region.

The three athletes have been training under coach M Premchandra Singh since their admission to the SLSA in 2013. Their selection for the Asian Games was a testament to their unwavering commitment to their sport and their relentless pursuit of excellence, Appa said in a release.

SLSA Principal Likha Vida applauded the extraordinary efforts of the athletes and encouraged all students of the academy to wholeheartedly devote themselves to their training and coaching in their respective sports disciplines.

The programme was attended by officials of the sports directorate, coaches, instructors, teachers and students of the SLSA.