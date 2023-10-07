TRIHMS extends service wing to E/Siang

RUKSIN, 6 Oct: The community medicine department of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) has extended its service wing to East Siang district.

The TRIHMS has launched the service under its ‘compulsory rotating internship programme’ to facilitate internship for the first-batch medical graduates (MBBS) produced by the institute to practice in East Siang, covering the rural areas of Ruksin subdivision.

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, who launched the service at the Tasi Panggeng Community Health Centre (CHC) here on Friday, urged the doctors to treat patients humanely and with dignity, and to accept the challenges while serving the people.

Ering said that he has placed “a public demand” to upgrade Bakin Pertin General Hospital in Pasighat to a hospital equivalent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, besides promoting the status of CHCs and primary health centres.

The MLA announced that he would provide Rs 5 lakhs from his local area development fund to the Ruksin CHC authority for procuring medicines for mobile health camps.

TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini said that “Tasi Panggeng CHC, Ruksin, which has attained the status of first referral unit, now has become a part of the TRIHMS.”

TRIHMS Principal Shyamal Bhattacharya said that promotion of health is more important than treatment of diseases. He stressed on counselling and proper diagnosis of problems, and advised the doctors to maintain a “well-defined doctor-patient relationship, besides considering economic and social factors.”

East Siang Joint Director of Health Services T Tali, DMO R Tatan, TRIHMS Community Medicine HoD Anup Dev and other faculty members, and Ruksin CHC MO Dilip Dutta also spoke.

ZPMs from different blocks under Ruksin subdivision also attended the programme.