Awareness progs on horticulture organised

TAWANG, 7 Oct: Tawang District Horticulture Officer (DHO) Safior Rahman, along with SDHO Koncho Gyatso and horticulture field staffers organised ‘horticulture awareness programmes’ in Gormang, Gridar Gonpa, Gyada, Tsaikhar, Jamyang Choikorling Gonpa, Kangteng and Kegorbteng villages on Saturday as part of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP).

The team visited the walnut orchard of Fresher SHG, established under the Aatmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana during 2022-’23. This was followed by a visit to the kiwi garden and the greenhouse of farmer Lama Norbu, established under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture and the Rashtriya Krishi Vikash Yojana during 2022-’23, in Gormang village.

The DHO interacted with SHGs’ members and farmers, and apprised them of the various state and central government horticulture schemes.

The team assessed the apple orchard of farmer Nawang Tashi in Kangteng village, and the kiwi garden of Thutan Gyatso in Kegorbteng village, and visited Gridar Gonpa, Tsaikhar and Gyada villages.

The DHO and the SDHO attended an awareness programme organised by the farmers of Tsaikhar, Gomkang and Gyada villages in the Tsaikhar monastery premises. Rahman informed the gathering of women SHG members and individual farmers about the government-sponsored farmers’ welfare schemes, their patterns of assistance, and documents.

At the Jamyang Choikorling gonpa, the team interacted with the monastery’s secretary and encouraged him to “cultivate vegetables in the protected house as homestead nutritional garden for nutritious supplements to the monks of the monastery.”

Fifty-three farmers benefitted from the daylong programme. (DIPRO)