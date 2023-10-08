DA initiates ‘sena pradarshan’ prog

BOMDILA, 7 Oct: The West Kameng district administration has initiated a ‘sena pradarshan’ programme, under which approximately 75 students will be taken on a visit to the Ball of Fire Army museum in Tenga on the first Saturday of every month.

On this Saturday, 76 students from various government schools were taken to the museum, where they viewed the array of photographs, weapons, equipment, artefacts, etc, on display.

Officers of the Army provided insights into historical events, victories, and interesting facts, enriching the students’ educational experience.

The initiative is aimed at fostering among the students understanding and appreciation for the nation’s history and the dedicated services of the Army.

A diverse range of programmes is in the pipeline to empower the youths of the district as part of promoting civil-military cooperation. (DIPRO)