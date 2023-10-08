DAO field assistants trained

KARSINGSA, 7 Oct: Twenty-three agriculture field assistants of the Papum Pare district agriculture office (DAO) participated in a training programme on rabi vegetables and other field crops, organised by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here on Saturday.

The programme featured lectures on the scope and importance of rabi vegetables cultivation and kitchen gardening, cultivation of field crops (paddy, maize, finger millets, soybean), physical, botanical and biological methods of pest and diseases management, natural farming, millets recipes, pre-rabi campaign and the Jal Shakti Abhiyan by KVK specialists Dr V Safi, Tadang Meena, Hemanta Ngangbam, Tilling Tabyo, Nane Tage, and KVK Farm Manager Dr Nabam Gama.