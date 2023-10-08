Nat’l Wildlife Week celebrated

AALO, 7 Oct: The Aalo forest division, in collaboration with NGO Clean and Green Aalo, celebrated the 69th National Wildlife Week, which concludes on Sunday, at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here in West Siang district on Saturday.

The forest department organised a programme themed ‘Partnerships for wildlife conservation’, which was attended by, among others, Deputy Commissioner Penga Tato and ZPC Tumpe Ete.

In his address, Aalo DFO Gopin Padu thanked the jawans of the Indian Army and the ITBP for their support, and emphasised on safeguarding wildlife and forests.

“It is not possible for the forest department alone to protect the forest resources and environment,” he said, and sought cooperation from all sections of the society in protecting wildlife.

The Clean and Green Aalo president and the GHSS principal also in their addresses stressed on the importance of conserving wildlife and forests.

The ZPC expressed concern over “rampant degradation of forests and wildlife,” and advised the forest department to organise more such awareness programmes in the rural areas.

The DC commended the forest department and the NGO “for initiating the campaign for protection of wildlife for posterity and spreading awareness regarding human-wildlife conflict.”

He stressed also on checking the drug menace and ensuring sustainable development.

More than 400 participants, including students, government officials, and personnel of the Army and the ITBP later took out an awareness march, promoting conservation of flora and fauna. (DIPRO)