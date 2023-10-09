College’s women’s cell organises food fest

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 7 Oct: A food fest, themed ‘Vocal for local: Taste of Arunachal’, was organised by the women’s cell of the government college here in West Kameng district on Saturday.

Emphasising the role of women in the society, Government College Principal Dr Tashi Phuntso, who attended the event, said, “Apart from course curriculum, it is now the need of the hour to instill a sense of self-reliance and self-sufficiency among our young students, promoting what we are gifted with, not scarce of.”

“Promoting ‘vocal for local’ is self-empowering and I believe that such food fests would undoubtedly pave the way for the students to become self-reliant,” he said.

Women’s cell coordinator Tashi Lhamu said that “the objective of the fest is to support local artisans and businesses, and to empower the students to master skills in local cuisines, crafts, and culture.”

The event also featured games and sports activities, fostering a sense of camaraderie and fun as everyone embraced the essence of ‘vocal for local’, while students of Khashi-Pham girls’ hostel mesmerised the audience with a captivating dance.

Guest English language faculty member Yirjum Loyi also spoke.

An array of food stalls was set up, showcasing the diverse flavours of the state, besides other Indian delicacies and international cuisines.

Locals and visitors from far and near attended the event and enjoyed the flavours of the cuisines.