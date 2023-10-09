Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve observes Wildlife Week

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 8 Oct: The Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve here in Changlang district conducted wildlife conservation awareness programmes from 1 to 7 October, marking the 69th Wildlife Week.

It organised drawing, essay writing and extempore speech competitions for the schoolchildren of Miao township, on the theme ‘Partnership for wildlife conservation’.

The schools were provided with dustbins and solar lamps to keep Miao clean, green and safe.

Interacting with the students and other participants, Conservator of Forest VK Jawal informed them about the significance of the world-acclaimed Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve, and its potential as a tourism hotspot.

He appealed to all concerned to cooperate in “taking the national park and tiger reserve to greater heights.”

In Tawang, the forest division organised activities such as drawing, essay writing and quiz competitions among students as part of the National Wildlife Week celebration on Saturday.

The participants were taken on a bird watching trip on Sunday, during which seven species of birds were sighted. The students also witnessed the largest tree in Tawang (cypress family). The 3-km walk culminated at Gyangkhar village.

The participants were also taken to the headquarters forest nursery, the high-altitude botanical garden, and the Nature Interpretation Centre.

Students from six government and three private schools participated in the events.

The competitions were organised at the government town secondary school, in the presence of Divisional Forest Officer Piyush A Gaikwad, Block Education Officer Thupten Wangchu, and teachers from the participating schools.

The celebration concluded with distribution of prizes to the winners of the competitions. (With DIPRO input)