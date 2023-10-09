Police recover stolen two-wheelers

ITANAGAR, 8 Oct: The capital police have recovered five stolen scooters and two motorcycles from Assam’s Gohpur, solving five cases.

The two-wheelers were recovered based on disclosure made by one Panye Akung (21), who was apprehended by a police patrol team from near IG Park here on 30 September while he was allegedly trying to steal a scooter.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had lifted around five scooters from the Itanagar Capital Region. The two motorcycles had been stolen from Chimpu and Division-IV in Itanagar.

The owners have been advised to contact the police (IO) to reclaim their vehicles.

The operation was supervised by Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbhir Singh.