BASAR, 10 Oct: Twenty farmers participated in an awareness programme on cultivation of sesame, organised by the ICAR’s regional centre here in Leparada district on Tuesday.

“During the programme, ICAR Regional Centre Head Dr L Lobsang Wangchu provided valuable insights into cultivation of sesame and its potential in the region,” the centre informed in a release.

Soil science expert Dr A Tasung and fruit science expert Dr Thejangulie Angami also delivered informative lectures, it said.