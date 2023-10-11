Awareness prog on ornamental crops

PASIGHAT, 10 Oct: The final-year BSc students of the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district organised an awareness programme themed ‘Ornamental crops for enhancing farmer’s income’ at Rani village on Tuesday.

The programme, which was attended by 50 farmers and students, was conducted under the rural horticultural work experience programme of Students’ READY.

CHF Social Science Head Dr LD Hatai highlighted the scope and importance of ornamental crops production as a profitable business enterprise for enhancing farm income and generating rural employment.

“Considering the growing demand and favourable agro-climatic condition, ornamental crops production is becoming a promising enterprise in Arunachal Pradesh,” she said.

Rani GB Kinung Jamoh expressed appreciation for the students, who informed the villagers about “improved package and practices of ornamental crops to suit the local situations,” the CHF informed in a release.

The students presented a demonstration on ornamental nursery, besides distributing seedlings, and organising a cleanliness drive.