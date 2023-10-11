Personality development prog

NAMSAI, 10 Oct: The arts & social sciences faculty of the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS), in collaboration with the National Commission for Women, organised a workshop on ‘Capacity building and personality development’ here on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants, AUS vice chancellor Prof DS Hernwal exhorted them to “be active in pursuit of your dreams,” while Blooming Buds Public School managing director Sujata Namchoom explained the importance of communication and soft skills in achieving success.

Namsai ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun dwelt on the importance of education, and highlighted the role women play in the development of the society.

DDSE Koing Samon Umbon advised the participants to “show commitment, dedication and hard work to achieve your goals.”

AUS arts & social sciences dean, Prof Sumita Sarkar, emphasised on the importance of enhancing one’s capabilities.

PACE master trainer Oyam Lego, AUS English professor Ranadip Dutta, and economics assistant professor Kishore Baruah were the resource persons.