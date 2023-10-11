Former ZPM passes away

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 10 Oct: Former ZPM and one of the seniormost citizens of the Tagin community, Pugo Batak, passed away at around 8 am on 9 October, following a prolonged battle with cancer.

He had been elected as the vice president of the Upper Subansiri district unit of the People’s Party of Arunachal in 1981, and had also been elected unopposed as a ZPM.

The Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) mourned Batak’s demise, and said that “the vacuum created by the loss of late Pugo Batak can not be filled.”

Acknowledging his sacrifices and contributions, the TCS said that “the Tagin community will forever cherish his memory,” and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Batak is survived by his wife, two daughters, and four sons.