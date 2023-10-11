‘Space on Wheels’ unveiled in E/Siang

PASIGHAT, 10 Oct: The ‘Space on Wheels’ programme was unveiled at JN College (JNC) here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

The initiative, featuring a mobile exhibition vehicle showcasing sophisticated models of satellites, launching vehicles, and communication systems, aims to bring the wonders of space exploration to the doorstep of students and enthusiasts across the region.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by, among others, Arunachal Pradesh University Vice Chancellor Prof Tomo Riba, JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh, ‘Space on Wheels’ national coordinator Akash Pandey, and district coordinator Enuk Libang.

Over 800 students from various schools and colleges participated in the programme, which is a collaborative initiative of Vijnana Bharati and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and its mission is to highlight the achievements and endeavours of the ISRO.

The programme will be held from 10 to 11 October in the district. On 11 October, the exhibition bus will be stationed at the IGJGHSS and the DEMGHSS, where students and the public can explore the vehicle’s exhibits.

Two eminent scientists from Shillong (Meghalaya)-based North Eastern Space Applications Centre are also accompanying the touring bus. (DIPRO)