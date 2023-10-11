Landslides block OKSRT road

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 10 Oct: Massive landslides that occurred near Sukha Nallah on the Orang-Kalaktang-Shergaon-Rupa-Tenga (OKSRT) road on Tuesday morning have disrupted surface communication in West Kameng district.

As per sources, the landslides, which occurred at around 9 am, blocked the OKSRT road, which connects West Kameng and Tawang districts with Assam. Dozens of vehicles are reportedly stranded on either side of the block point.

Vehicles are now plying on the Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang (BCT) road to reach Guwahati and other parts of Assam.

The OKSRT road is generally preferred by the commuters of Bomdila and Tawang, as it reduces travel time by nearly two hours, compared to the BCT road.

The sources said that traffic movement on the OKSRT road will likely be restored by Wednesday afternoon.