APWWS celebrates 44th foundation day with pledge to adopt plants

ITANAGAR, 10 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) celebrated its 44th foundation day across the state with a pledge to adopt five plants by each of its members.

Forty-four branches of the APWWS and its affiliate bodies across the state, including in Miao, Liromoba, Daporijo, Tuting, Dumporijo, Yingkiong, Aalo, Likabali, Naharlagun, Koloriang, Yomcha, Basar, Tezu, and Jengging celebrated the foundation day with plantation and cleanliness drives and sports activities.

In Itanagar, the APWWS central executive team organised a plantation drive and visited the Deepak Nabam Living Home for the destitute and donated food items for the inmates there.

APWWS founder member Kenyir Ringu urged the society’s members to “continue your commitment to the welfare of women and children in the state and equality for all.”

Former APWWS president Jarjum Ete Gamlin called for “increased political participation of women in the state,” recalling “the struggles faced during the early years of activism.”

Another former president, Gumri Ringu, encouraged the members to “carry forward the work for a just society.”

APWWS president Kani Nada Maling expressed gratitude to the senior members for their support and dedication to the society.

She said that the decision to adopt five plants each was made to ensure the survival of the plants “and not just to plant saplings to mark an occasion.”

Among others, APWWS secretary-general Tojum Potom also spoke.

A souvenir designed by artist Ogin Nayam was released to mark the occasion.

Founded on 10 October, 1979, the APWWS is a pioneering women’s organisation that has been working for four decades for justice and equality for all, and fighting against social evils such as child marriage, drug abuse, polygamy, etc.