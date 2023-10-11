Manipur govt cites SC order against usurping properties of displaced persons

IMPHAL, 10 Oct: The Manipur government on Tuesday asked the people not to encroach on the properties of those who have fled because of the five-month-long ethnic strife in the state, “as this could aggravate the law and order situation.”

Citing a 25 September Supreme Court order directing the Manipur government to ensure protection of the properties of the displaced persons, as well as those which have been destroyed or burnt in the violence, and prevent their encroachment, the home department said that anyone usurping or damaging properties of others will face legal action.

The state government order came amid reports that properties belonging to members of one of the warring communities are being burnt or razed to the ground by the other in various places.

“The state government views with utmost sensitivity as any such incident may further ignite or aggravate law and order situation in the state,” the order read.

It said, “Deputy commissioners and superintendents of police are advised to take action and implement the Supreme Court’s order.”

More than 180 people have been killed since the violence erupted on 3 May. (PTI)