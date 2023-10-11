Masterclass in customer value creation

RONO HILLS, 10 Oct: The management department and the agriculture sciences faculty of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) organised a masterclass themed ‘Customer value creation: Wasteful or sustainable? An inclusive design-led roadmap’, here on Tuesday.

During the programme, Gurgaon (Haryana)-based Great Lake Institute of Management’s PGPM director Prof Venkatesh Umashankar delivered a comprehensive talk on sustainable and inclusive product designs that are meant to create value for consumers, the university informed in a release.

Prof Umashankar highlighted “the problems of unabashed consumerism leading to an unsustainable consumption pattern in the Indian market,” and stressed on “targetting the unserved consumers as a novel business idea,” the release stated.

The participants agreed that the time is ripe for establishing an end-to-end ecosystem that promotes an inclusive business model.

Commerce & Management Dean Prof Ranjit Tamuli, Agricultural Sciences Dean Prof Sumpam Tangjang, and Management Department Head Dr Sankar Thappa also spoke.

Faculty members, research scholars, and students attended the class, the release said.