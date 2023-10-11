Refresher trg on CM’s Dashboard

ITANAGAR, 10 Oct: District planning officers, executive engineers and junior engineers from East Kameng, West Kameng and Pakke-Kessang districts, along with other officials, participated in a two-day ‘workshop-cum-refresher training’ programme on the CM’s Dashboard, including the newly developed e-Pragati module with CSS tracker, which concluded at the government higher secondary school here in West Kameng district on Tuesday.

The programme was aimed at equipping the participants with skills and knowledge needed for effective utilisation of the apps for improving governance and better monitoring in the region.

On Monday, ADC (HQ) Sang Khandu in his inaugural address asked the trainees to “upload accurate data to the portals,” and emphasised the importance of using the portal “as 84 parameters are mapped with the SDGs goals to attain the sustainable development goals,” the West Kameng DIPRO informed in a release.

“Day one focused on the CM Dashboard, the e-Pragati module app, and CSS tracker. The second day featured hands-on training on the add-on Phase-II module of satellite-based monitoring and geotagging,” the release said.

Resource persons from the Arunachal Pradesh Space Application Centre (APSAC) highlighted the newly developed features and functionalities of the ‘Arunachal Monitoring System’.

Besides the officials from the APSAC, Planning & Investment Joint Director Ponung Boring conducted the programme. (DIPRO)