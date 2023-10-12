Arunachal’s U-17 boys’ football team leaves for 62nd Subroto Cup

ITANAGAR, 11 Oct: The state’s U-17 boys’ football team left here on Tuesday to participate in the 62nd Subroto Cup International Football Tournament, scheduled to be held in Delhi-NCR from 14 to 22 October.

This year, the RK Mission School in Aalo (West Siang) is representing the state in the prestigious inter-school football tournament.

Forty teams are participating in the tournament, and the teams have been divided into eight pools, with the winners of each pool to advance to the quarterfinals.

Arunachal has been placed in Pool A, along with Chandigarh, Bihar and Lakshadweep. Pool B comprises Kerala, Bangladesh Krira Shiksha Protshan, Gujarat, and Indian Public School Conference while, Pool C includes Manipur, Chhattisgarh, International School Sports Organisation, NCC and Nepal.

Meghalaya, DD and DNH, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Navy School have been clubbed together in Pool D while, Mizoram, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and AFBBS have been placed in Pool E.

Pool F comprises Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Council for Indian School Certificate Examination, Sikkim, and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. Tripura, Haryana, Assam, Goa and Sainik School are in Pool G and Nagaland, West Bengal, KVs, CBSE and Uttar Pradesh are in Pool H.

Arunachal will play their first match against Bihar on 14 October, and the second match against Lakshadweep on 15 October. They will take on Chandigarh in their last group match on 16 October.

DSE Marken Kadu wished the team all the best for the tournament while, the RWD’s soil & water conservation director Joram Puppa donated sports kits to the players.

DDSE (SYS) S. Ronrang, sports officer Takam Pate and sports coordinator S. Raja were also present at the send-off.