Beti bachao beti padhao scheme launched

KHONSA, 11 Oct: The department of women & child development, Tirap district launched Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme on the occasion of International Girl Child Day here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Tirap deputy commissioner-cum-chairman (BBBP) Hento Karga informed the house that the programme was launched to address the ongoing discrimination against female children, improve their status and gender imbalance prevailing in the society.

WCD deputy director-member-secretary (BBBP) H.Bangsia informed about the roles of the district task force for implementation of the scheme and highlighted the district action plan for the year 2023-24.

CDPOs N Matey, N.Tangha and N.Shin along with DAEO, department of education K.Hangphuk, DMO incharge O.Taggu, JDI P. Arangham, Tirap DLSA Alenso Chai and students of govt. higher secondary school, Khonsa attended the programme. (DIPRO)