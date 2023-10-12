International Day of the Girl Child celebrated

BOMDILA, 11 Oct: The International Day of the Girl Child was celebrated involving the girl students of government middle school, Pedung at SSB ground here in West Kameng on Wednesday.

The International Day of the Girl is celebrated on 11 October every year to create awareness on the importance of girls’ education, their rights and promoting gender equality.

The highlights of the day included role-plays on the first 1000 days of a child’s life by the anganwadi workers and helpers, sweet race, blindfold hitting game, musical chair competition. Prizes were awarded to the winning girls.

The event was organized by the CDPO of the urban ICDS project in collaboration with SSB and district ICDS here.

The SSB DIG, DDSE, DMM (ArSLM), DTO (Agri), CDPO, teachers of government middle school, Pedung, SSB jawans, officials of the WCD and women from Pedung village attended the programme.

The day was also observed at govt. middle school, Borum in Papum Pare district with awareness programmes.

Organized by the WCD department in the district, the day-long event included awareness program on “the mental health issues, protecting boys from norms of toxic masculinity and plantation of fruit bearing trees in school campus.”

ICDS DD Aroti Tayeng spoke about why the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme has to become the cornerstone for all schemes and programmes for the safety, protection and empowerment of the girl child.

She urged the stakeholders to come forward and join hands for the best interest of the girl child.

Psychiatric social worker of Midpu Mental hospital Poona Baja spoke on mental health issues and “protecting boys from norms of toxic masculinity.”

LO and advocate Tarh Nagu spoke about POCSO Act while, resource person Neri Nganga also spoke about “good and bad touch.”

School headmistress Yapi Kodak exhorted the children to inculcate good habits.

Officials from WCD department, teachers and students participated in the program. At Pasighat in East Siang district, girl child day was celebrated with theme “Invest in Girls’ Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well Being” at the SEEDS Hurnane Academy Auditorium, Yapgo.

Ustad Bismillah Khan Award recipient Delong Padung, in his speech, advised the children to achieve their goal by maintaining discipline and hard work.

ICDS deputy director Machi Gao highlighted the programmes under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme on the occasion while, advocate Mary Tatak, CA, One Stop Center, spoke on rights of girl child. (DIPROs)