APFA, NEUFC officials discuss starting football academy in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 11 Oct: The officials of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) on Tuesday discussed with the North East United FC (NEUFC) the matter of starting a football academy, to be named Arunachal Football Academy (AFA), in the state, in collaboration with the ISL side (NEUFC) from the next academic session.

During the meeting, NEUFC CEO Mandar Tamhane and its operation head Rohit gave assurance to APFA secretary Kipa Ajay and its senior vice president Kipa Takum that the NEUFC will provide technical support and training to the appointed staff/coaches of the academy.

The NEUFC officials were invited by the APFA secretary to finalise a possible collaboration for the launch of the football academy to strengthen grassroots football in the state.