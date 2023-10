NAMSAI, 11 Oct: Roshan Panika, a student at Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) here secured the second position in the level one of the Dettol Hygiene Olympiad 2.0.

He was felicitated at the launch of NDTV Dettol Banega Swasth India Season 10 for his win, which entailed a prize of Rs. 35,000.

Supported by over 100 partners, the Dettol Hygiene Olympiad 2.0 aims to empower children aged 6 to 16 years to understand the importance of hygiene, health and family well-being. (DIPRO)