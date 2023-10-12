Admin, public and NGO meet in Upper Siang

YINGKIONG, 11 Oct: Various prevailing issues of Upper Siang district and its headquarters were discussed during a coordination meeting of the government officers, public and representatives of NGOs at Multipurpose Hall here in the district on Wednesday.

Wide range of issues pertaining to civic amenities like electricity, water supply, roads, public health and hygiene, cleanliness, drug menace and security were discussed while, heads of various departments including Yingkiong electrical division, PWD, PHE&WS, UD &H and hydropower highlighted the ongoing activities under their respective department.

Presiding over the meeting, deputy commissioner Hage Lailang said, “Main objective of the meeting was to discuss and find a solution to issues prevailing in Upper Siang by involving all stakeholders.”

Expressing satisfaction over the success of the meeting, he said, “All ideas and suggestions put forward by officers and public will be taken into account for better development of Upper Siang as a whole and Yingkiong township in particular.”

Senior women social workers and formers members of APWWS Yingkiong wing, Oma Tamuk Pertin, Nutek Jongkey and Mekem Nopi spoke on the need for early solution to power and water supply problems in the district. They also assured to extend support to the district administration and appealed to the DC to issue a strict order to keep Yingkiong town clean and green.

ABK president Tadum Libang and ZPC Lumgeng Litin also spoke.

SP T. Saring, all other heads of departments in the district, members of Yingkiong Market Welfare Committee, APWWS district unit and public attended the meeting. (DIPRO)