ArSRLM officials meet Sonam Wangchuk, discuss projects

LEH, 12 Oct: Officials of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) held a consultative meeting with the founder and director of the Himalayan Institute of Alternative Ladakh (HIAL), Sonam Wangchuk, and HIAL chief executive officer Geetanjali J Angmo, here in Ladakh on Thursday.

During the meeting, SISD Programme Manager Tuhina Gao presented a brief on the union rural development ministry-funded project themed ‘Impacting the transitory life of the Brokpa tribe’, focusing on sustainable development in Dirang (W/Kameng).

“The project will benefit 1,500 individuals in Lubrang, Mandala Pududung, Nyukmadung and Senge villages through holistic development in health, livelihoods and FNHW indicators and maintaining the social fabric of the Brokpa community,” she said.

Wangchuk apprised the officials of his vision to establish HIAL offices across the Himalayan belt to propagate the idea of innovation and sustainable development.

He highlighted the HIAL’s initiatives, such as ice stupa, responsive tourism, and eco-responsive architecture that have changed the lives of the rural people of Ladakh.

Angmo on her part expressed willingness to partner with the ArSRLM, and to visit Dirang for undertaking the Brokpa project.

State Mission Manager Hillang Tasap spoke on schemes like the PMJJBY, PMSBY, CMAAY, and such.