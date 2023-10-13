MoHA joint secy, officers discusses VVP

TAWANG, 12 Oct: Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) Joint secretary (BM-II), Pausami Basu, who is on a three-day visit to Tawang, held discussions with the district’s heads of offices on Thursday, and highlighted “the formal approval of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) in February this year.”

Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang said that the VVP “is progressing, and every effort will be made to ensure its success.”

“This initiative is not only poised to boost the economy of border villages but also to discourage migration from border areas to urban cities,” he added.

EAC Choiki Dondup presented the details of the activities carried out under the VVP. (DIPRO)